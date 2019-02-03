Women’s hockey: Ireland defeated as India get their revenge

Squad will look to bounce back in meetings with Spain this week

Ireland’s Nicola Evans is fouled by India’s Sunita Lakra during last year’s Hockey World Cup quarter-final. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland's Nicola Evans is fouled by India's Sunita Lakra during last year's Hockey World Cup quarter-final. Photograph: Inpho

 

After drawing their opening game against India in Murcia on Friday Ireland went down to a 3-0 defeat to the same opposition on Sunday, the squad now heading for Granada where they will play Spain in three more games this week.

India, who Ireland beat in the quarter-finals of last summer’s World Cup, were 2-0 up by half-time, Navjot Kaur’s first-quarter reverse strike and Reena Khokhar’s goal just before the break, when she was first to the rebound following Liz Murphy’s save from a penalty corner, putting them in control.

Powerful

Nikki Evans came closest to pulling a goal back for Ireland when her shot hit the inside of the post, before Gurjit Kaur’s powerful drag flick wrapped up the scoring in the closing minutes.

