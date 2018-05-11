Wind and rain make it a Test-ing morning for everyone in Malahide

No play before lunch in historic first Test for an Irish team against Pakistan

Emmet Riordan at Malahide

Groundstaff struggle with the covers on the first morning of the Test match between Ireland and Pakistan at Malahide. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Ireland’s historic first Test match was in danger of making the wrong kind of history after there was no play in the first session here on Friday morning due to rain and high winds.

No first day of a country’s inaugural Test match has ever been a washout going back to the 1877 when Australia and England got the ball rolling in Melbourne, but despite Cricket Ireland bringing in extra groundstaff and equipment, the expectant crowds, and players, were left cold and disappointed.

Although the rain was not heavy, the biggest problem was the high winds gusting up to 50kph, meaning even the sheets covering the outfield had to remain in place.

A spectator keeps dry on the first morning of the Test match between Ireland and Pakistan at Malahide. Photograph: Clodagh KIlcoyne/Reuters
A call was even made to Wellington in New Zealand, the world’s windiest Test venue, to check on wind speed safety measures.

The large crowds that travelled early to make sure they would witness the first Test delivery in Ireland packed the beer tent, where two ballad singers kept them entertained, although their rendition of Black is the Colour had more to do with clouds scurrying across the ground than any true love’s hair.

Despite a number of inspections by the umpires - including Richard Illingworth battling to put up an umbrella and a groundman making a catch of the day contender - lunch was eventually taken.

The one plus if the rain passes is that the wind will soon dry the outfield. The radar though was not offering much hope as Ireland looks set to have a rather unfortunate first Test record against their name in the record books.

