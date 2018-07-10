Wimbledon: Serena Williams made work hard for last four spot

American dropped the first set but came back to beat Camila Giorgi on Centre Court

Updated: about an hour ago

Serena Williams celebrates winning her quarter final match against Italy’s Camila Giorgi in the women’s singles at Wimbledon. Photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Serena Williams overcame the toughest test yet of her Wimbledon comeback to reach the semi-finals.

The seven-time champion, who missed the tournament last year, was outplayed by Italian Camila Giorgi in the first set but rallied to win 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Centre Court.

Having lifted the title in the last two years she played here, in 2015 and 2016, this quarter-final success takes Williams’ winning streak at the All England Club to 19 matches.

It also proved beyond doubt that she is the woman to beat in the women’s draw, despite this being just her fourth tournament back since giving birth last September.

She will now meet Julia Goerges in Thursday’s semi-final to play for a place in a 10th Wimbledon final.

Johnny Watterson’s report from Centre Court to follow...

