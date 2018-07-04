Wimbledon: Pliskova beats Azarenka to reach third round for first time

Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova won a battle of former world number ones as she beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3 6-3 to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time on Wednesday.

Big-serving Czech Pliskova reached the top of the rankings a year ago at Wimbledon despite losing in the second round – the fifth year in succession she had lasted only two matches.

From the moment Azarenka dropped serve with a loose error in the third game, Pliskova always looked likely to break that sequence against the Belarussian who is still trying to rediscover her past form after returning from having a baby.

Azarenka tried to fire herself up when she resisted some pressure to hold serve at the start of the second set.

But Pliskova broke for a 5-3 lead and was then helped by two Azarenka double faults that brought groans from the sedate crowd who had been hoping for something more exciting.

“I think I was pretty solid today, I think I was really strong on my serve which was really important,” the 26-year-old Pliskova said after walking off court.

“Very happy with my victory as it is the first time I am in the third round here. The last few years I was waiting for a good result and it still didn’t come, maybe this year is the time; I am feeling great.”

She will play Romanian 28th seed Mihaela Buzarnescu next.

Five-times champion Venus Williams dropped her opening service game and lost the first set before finding her rhythm to beat qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru 4-6 6-0 6-1 in the second round.

The 38-year-old American brought her experience to bear from the second set to seal a comfortable win in her first meeting with the Romanian.

“It’s just credit to her, she played very well and took advantage, you have to at these championships,” Venus said of Dulgheru’s first-set performance.

“It’s not easy to play someone you haven’t played, and I’m sure she’s seen me play a lot, so she was extremely competitive,” she added.

Dulgheru, world number 141, came out fighting in the deciding set, won her serve and had two break points for the second game, only for Venus to save both and hold.

Asked about her improved performance from the second set and whether it confirmed her form as she seeks a second consecutive final and sixth title, she said: “It’s just about winning a match, whether it’s your best [tennis] or not doesn’t matter.”

WOMEN’S SINGLES 2ND RD

(7) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) bt Victoria Azarenka (Blr) 6-3 6-3

(9) Venus Williams (USA) bt Alexandra Dulgheru (Rom) 4-6 6-0 6-1

(10) Madison Keys (USA) bt Luksika Kumkhum (Tha) 6-4 6-3

(20) Kiki Bertens (Ned) bt Anna Blinkova (Rus) 6-4 6-0

(29) Mihaela Buzarnescu (Rom) bt Katie Swan (Brit) 6-0 6-3

Lucie Safarova (Cze) bt (32) Agnieszka Radwanska (Pol) 7-5 6-4

Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) bt Andrea Petkovic (Ger) 6-4 6-3

Donna Vekic (Cro) bt Rebecca Peterson (Swe) 7-5 6-4

Evgeniya Rodina (Rus) bt Sorana Cirstea (Rom) 1-6 6-3 6-3

Camila Giorgi (Ita) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-4 6-4