Wilson Kipsang arrested for breaking coronavirus curfew with bar lock-in

Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang was among 20 people arrested in Kenya for locking themselves in a bar and drinking alcohol in breach of a curfew imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist was among those detained in Iten, one of Kenya’s famous high-altitude towns where distance runners train. The group, including a local politician, were in breach of a 7pm-5am curfew.

Kipsang, who is also a police officer, was provisionally suspended this year from track and field and charged with doping offences that include tampering with doping samples. He has also won the New York, London and Berlin marathons.

Twelve athletes were arrested in Iten earlier this week for breaching Kenyan government regulations on social gatherings during the Covid-19 crisis. The runners were arrested for training in a group, which has been banned in Kenya.