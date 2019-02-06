Who got what: Irish sport funding increases for 2019
Overall increase in Sport Ireland investment from 2018 to 2019 is of €4.471m
Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey: “The increase in funding this year means that our funded bodies will be well equipped to deliver on their objectives as we look towards next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games and increasing participation in sport across the board.” Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Annual payday, and across the board Irish sport will benefit from increased Government funding for 2019, including an extra €1.2 million at the elite and high performance end.
An overall package of €31.8 million was announced on Wednesday towards investment in the 58 National Governing Bodies, the various high performance programmes and elite athletes, plus the 29 Local Sports Partnerships across the country.
This being pre-Olympic year - Tokyo 2020 coming fast down the tracks - there is also an additional emphasis on those five-ringed preparations, the Olympic Federation of Ireland (formerly the Olympic Council of Ireland) getting an increase in funding from €300,000 last year to €420,000 for 2019.
The €12.84 million for core activity of 58 National Governing Bodies is up on the 2018 amount of €10.845m; there is €8.46m to support high performance programmes, up on the €7.24 m in 2018, mostly in the Olympic sports; there is also another €1.93 million going in direct elite athlete investment, or the carding scheme, a marginal increase on the €1.90m of last year.
In addition, there is €7.29m allocated to support work of 29 Local Sports Partnerships, up on last year’s €6.074m.
This is all in line with the increased allocation for sport announced in the 2019 Budget last October, the Department of Transport, Tourism receiving a 13 per cent increase in the overall investment for sport, including €6.5m in additional funding for Sport Ireland, €8.8 million for the new Large Scale Sports Infrastructure as well as €16m to complete Phase 2 of the National Indoor Arena.
This is will likely increase from the overall 2018 sporting allocation of €111.30m to some €126.07m for 2019, or just over 13%, in line with the National Sports Policy, the headline of which was the promise to double investment in sport over the next decade.
While the carding scheme is only marginally increased from €1.9 million in 2018 to €1.934 million in 2019, it will, however, for 2019 and 2020, be awarded as a two-year scheme. This means that athletes who are awarded carding in 2019 will be funded until December 2020, subject to terms and conditions.
For 2019, high performance sport will receive an increase of €1.2 million. This is an increase to the baseline figures of High Performance Programme Funding in 2018 (€7.24m), with total of €8.46 million will be released in High Performance Programme Funding in 2019.
At NGB level, Athletics Ireland remains the best funded sport (after the Special Olympics), up from €790,000 to €840,000; the Irish Sailing Association allocation is up from €735,000 to €800,000; the Irish Athletic Boxing Association is up from €700,000 to €770,000; and Hockey Ireland is now fourth best supported sport, up from €520,000 to €730,000. Sport Ireland also announced €500,000 in targeted funding for project 2019s, to assist with the preparation for key events in 2019.
In making the announcement, Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy pointed at the exceptional level of success in 2018, with Irish athletes and teams winning 77 medals at major competition throughout the year, six of which were won at senior world championships in Olympic disciplines
“A significant development this year is the move to a two-year model for the International Athlete Carding Scheme,” said Treacy. “This new approach will remove pressures associated with carding criteria and allow athletes to fully focus on Tokyo 2020 qualification and performance. High Performance Programme funding provided to NGBs in 2019 will stand for the funding round in 2020. This commitment from Sport Ireland is provided to well-governed NGBs that are tracking to deliver their targets in Tokyo 2020.
“At a local level, the increased investment in the Sports Inclusion Disability Programme means that all 29 Local Sports Partnerships will have a Sports Inclusion Disability Officer (SIDO) in 2019. The SIDOs will provide valuable support and facilitate an increase in opportunities for people to participate in sport and physical activity. We look forward to another positive year for Irish sport in 2019.”
Overall 2019 funding for sport (2018 figures in brackets)
National Governing Bodies (€10,845,000) €12,845,000; (+€2,000,000)
Local Sports Partnerships (€6,074,333) €7,291,509 (+€1,157,176)
High Performance Programmes* (€7,240,000) €8,460,000 (+€1,220,000)
International Carding Scheme (€1,900,000) €1,934,000 (+€34,000)
*For the purposes of this analysis, once-off funding which becomes available is not included. In 2018, €1.5 million was made available to assist NGB preparations for major competitions including the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and key World Championship events.
National Governing Body core funding (2018 Allocation first)
Special Olympics Ireland 1,200,000 1,200,000
Athletics Ireland 887,000 950,000
Swim Ireland 827,000 910,000
Horse Sport Ireland 775,000 875,000
Basketball Ireland 598,000 695,000
Irish Athletic Boxing Association 432,000 475,000
Ladies Gaelic Football Association 400,000 450,000
Cricket Ireland 355,000 450,000
Tennis Ireland 353,000 425,000
The Camogie Association 395,000 395,000
Irish Sailing Association 323,000 385,000
Badminton Ireland 320,000 365,000
Cycling Ireland 305,000 350,000
Hockey Ireland 260,000 325,000
Gymnastics Ireland 230,000 320,000
National Community Games 284,000 315,000
Rowing Ireland 210,000 300,000
Confederation of Golf in Ireland 233,000 300,000
Irish Wheelchair Association Sport 240,000 275,000
Canoeing Ireland 205,000 250,000
Mountaineering Ireland 193,000 225,000
Volleyball Association of Ireland 185,000 200,000
Triathlon Ireland 108,000 180,000
Irish Squash 160,000 180,000
Motor Sport Ireland 137,000 160,000
Table Tennis Ireland 107,000 107,000
GAA Handball Ireland 90,000 100,000
Irish Judo Association 70,000 85,000
Irish Surfing Association 64,000 75,000
Pitch and Putt Union of Ireland 63,000 75,000
ROI Billiards & Snooker Association 63,000 70,000
Irish Underwater Council 60,000 70,000
Deaf Sports Ireland 61,000 65,000
Irish Orienteering Association 45,000 65,000
Irish Martial Arts Commission 45,000 60,000
Fencing Ireland 27,000 55,000
Motor Cycling Ireland 48,000 48,000
Irish Clay Target Shooting Association 36,000 45,000
Vision Sports Ireland 35,000 45,000
Irish Olympic Handball Association 35,000 45,000
Irish Tug of War Association 22,000 40,000
Irish Tenpin Bowling Association 27,000 35,000
Bowling League of Ireland 24,000 30,000
Irish American Football Association 23,000 30,000
Weightlifting Ireland (-) 30,000
Bol Chumann na hÉireann 20,000 30,000
Irish Waterski & Wakeboard Federation 20,000 25,000
Irish Taekwondo Union 9,000 25,000
Baton Twirling Sport Association of Ireland 16,000 20,000
Racquetball Association of Ireland 15,000 20,000
Irish Amateur Wrestling Association 15,000 20,000
Archery Ireland 12,000 15,000
Rugby League Ireland 11,000 15,000
Speleological Union of Ireland 10,000 15,000
Angling Council of Ireland 10,000 15,000
Croquet Association of Ireland 5,000 10,000
Horseshoe Pitchers Association of Ireland 5,000 10,000
Irish Ice Hockey Association (-) 10,000
Karate Ireland/ONAKAI 6,000 (-)
National Aero Club of Ireland 5,000 (-1)
Ice Skating Association of Ireland (-)
Trout Anglers Association of Ireland (-)
Special Projects & Programmes** 126,000 299,000
Total €10,845,000 €12,659,000
* 2019 funding to Karate Ireland ONAKAI will be allocated on the successful closure of ongoing Governance items. ** In 2019 funding has been set aside to support development projects and events of certain identified NGBs.
HIGH PERFORMANCE FUNDING (2018 amount first)
Olympic Federation of Ireland €300,000 €420,000
Paralympics Ireland €397,500 €400,000
Total €697,500 €820,000
Athletics Ireland €790,000 €840,000
Irish Sailing Association €735,000 €800,000
Irish Athletic Boxing Association €700,000 €770,000
Hockey Ireland* €520,000 €730,000
Paralympics Ireland €665,000 €700,000
Horse Sport Ireland €530,000 €690,000
Swim Ireland €560,000 €630,000
Rowing Ireland €525,000 €620,000
Confederation of Golf €410,000 €450,000
Cycling Ireland €390,000 €440,000
Irish Rugby Football Union €220,000 €300,000
Pentathlon Ireland €240,000 €290,000
Triathlon Ireland €220,000 €250,000
Gymnastics Ireland €120,000 €200,000
Tennis Ireland €175,000 €200,000
Cricket Ireland €160,000 €200,000
Badminton Ireland €130,000 €160,000
Irish Judo Association €45,000 €60,000
Canoeing Ireland €40,000 €50,000
Irish Taekwondo Union €40,000 €50,000
Irish Clay Target Shooting €25,000 €30,000
Total (€7,240,000) €8,460,000