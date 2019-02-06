Who got what: Irish sport funding increases for 2019

Annual payday, and across the board Irish sport will benefit from increased Government funding for 2019, including an extra €1.2 million at the elite and high performance end.

An overall package of €31.8 million was announced on Wednesday towards investment in the 58 National Governing Bodies, the various high performance programmes and elite athletes, plus the 29 Local Sports Partnerships across the country.

This being pre-Olympic year - Tokyo 2020 coming fast down the tracks - there is also an additional emphasis on those five-ringed preparations, the Olympic Federation of Ireland (formerly the Olympic Council of Ireland) getting an increase in funding from €300,000 last year to €420,000 for 2019.

The €12.84 million for core activity of 58 National Governing Bodies is up on the 2018 amount of €10.845m; there is €8.46m to support high performance programmes, up on the €7.24 m in 2018, mostly in the Olympic sports; there is also another €1.93 million going in direct elite athlete investment, or the carding scheme, a marginal increase on the €1.90m of last year.

In addition, there is €7.29m allocated to support work of 29 Local Sports Partnerships, up on last year’s €6.074m.

This is all in line with the increased allocation for sport announced in the 2019 Budget last October, the Department of Transport, Tourism receiving a 13 per cent increase in the overall investment for sport, including €6.5m in additional funding for Sport Ireland, €8.8 million for the new Large Scale Sports Infrastructure as well as €16m to complete Phase 2 of the National Indoor Arena.

This is will likely increase from the overall 2018 sporting allocation of €111.30m to some €126.07m for 2019, or just over 13%, in line with the National Sports Policy, the headline of which was the promise to double investment in sport over the next decade.

While the carding scheme is only marginally increased from €1.9 million in 2018 to €1.934 million in 2019, it will, however, for 2019 and 2020, be awarded as a two-year scheme. This means that athletes who are awarded carding in 2019 will be funded until December 2020, subject to terms and conditions.

For 2019, high performance sport will receive an increase of €1.2 million. This is an increase to the baseline figures of High Performance Programme Funding in 2018 (€7.24m), with total of €8.46 million will be released in High Performance Programme Funding in 2019.

At NGB level, Athletics Ireland remains the best funded sport (after the Special Olympics), up from €790,000 to €840,000; the Irish Sailing Association allocation is up from €735,000 to €800,000; the Irish Athletic Boxing Association is up from €700,000 to €770,000; and Hockey Ireland is now fourth best supported sport, up from €520,000 to €730,000. Sport Ireland also announced €500,000 in targeted funding for project 2019s, to assist with the preparation for key events in 2019.

In making the announcement, Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy pointed at the exceptional level of success in 2018, with Irish athletes and teams winning 77 medals at major competition throughout the year, six of which were won at senior world championships in Olympic disciplines

“A significant development this year is the move to a two-year model for the International Athlete Carding Scheme,” said Treacy. “This new approach will remove pressures associated with carding criteria and allow athletes to fully focus on Tokyo 2020 qualification and performance. High Performance Programme funding provided to NGBs in 2019 will stand for the funding round in 2020. This commitment from Sport Ireland is provided to well-governed NGBs that are tracking to deliver their targets in Tokyo 2020.

“At a local level, the increased investment in the Sports Inclusion Disability Programme means that all 29 Local Sports Partnerships will have a Sports Inclusion Disability Officer (SIDO) in 2019. The SIDOs will provide valuable support and facilitate an increase in opportunities for people to participate in sport and physical activity. We look forward to another positive year for Irish sport in 2019.”

Overall 2019 funding for sport (2018 figures in brackets)

National Governing Bodies (€10,845,000) €12,845,000; (+€2,000,000)

Local Sports Partnerships (€6,074,333) €7,291,509 (+€1,157,176)

High Performance Programmes* (€7,240,000) €8,460,000 (+€1,220,000)

International Carding Scheme (€1,900,000) €1,934,000 (+€34,000)

*For the purposes of this analysis, once-off funding which becomes available is not included. In 2018, €1.5 million was made available to assist NGB preparations for major competitions including the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and key World Championship events.

National Governing Body core funding (2018 Allocation first)

Special Olympics Ireland 1,200,000 1,200,000

Athletics Ireland 887,000 950,000

Swim Ireland 827,000 910,000

Horse Sport Ireland 775,000 875,000

Basketball Ireland 598,000 695,000

Irish Athletic Boxing Association 432,000 475,000

Ladies Gaelic Football Association 400,000 450,000

Cricket Ireland 355,000 450,000

Tennis Ireland 353,000 425,000

The Camogie Association 395,000 395,000

Irish Sailing Association 323,000 385,000

Badminton Ireland 320,000 365,000

Cycling Ireland 305,000 350,000

Hockey Ireland 260,000 325,000

Gymnastics Ireland 230,000 320,000

National Community Games 284,000 315,000

Rowing Ireland 210,000 300,000

Confederation of Golf in Ireland 233,000 300,000

Irish Wheelchair Association Sport 240,000 275,000

Canoeing Ireland 205,000 250,000

Mountaineering Ireland 193,000 225,000

Volleyball Association of Ireland 185,000 200,000

Triathlon Ireland 108,000 180,000

Irish Squash 160,000 180,000

Motor Sport Ireland 137,000 160,000

Table Tennis Ireland 107,000 107,000

GAA Handball Ireland 90,000 100,000

Irish Judo Association 70,000 85,000

Irish Surfing Association 64,000 75,000

Pitch and Putt Union of Ireland 63,000 75,000

ROI Billiards & Snooker Association 63,000 70,000

Irish Underwater Council 60,000 70,000

Deaf Sports Ireland 61,000 65,000

Irish Orienteering Association 45,000 65,000

Irish Martial Arts Commission 45,000 60,000

Fencing Ireland 27,000 55,000

Motor Cycling Ireland 48,000 48,000

Irish Clay Target Shooting Association 36,000 45,000

Vision Sports Ireland 35,000 45,000

Irish Olympic Handball Association 35,000 45,000

Irish Tug of War Association 22,000 40,000

Irish Tenpin Bowling Association 27,000 35,000

Bowling League of Ireland 24,000 30,000

Irish American Football Association 23,000 30,000

Weightlifting Ireland (-) 30,000

Bol Chumann na hÉireann 20,000 30,000

Irish Waterski & Wakeboard Federation 20,000 25,000

Irish Taekwondo Union 9,000 25,000

Baton Twirling Sport Association of Ireland 16,000 20,000

Racquetball Association of Ireland 15,000 20,000

Irish Amateur Wrestling Association 15,000 20,000

Archery Ireland 12,000 15,000

Rugby League Ireland 11,000 15,000

Speleological Union of Ireland 10,000 15,000

Angling Council of Ireland 10,000 15,000

Croquet Association of Ireland 5,000 10,000

Horseshoe Pitchers Association of Ireland 5,000 10,000

Irish Ice Hockey Association (-) 10,000

Karate Ireland/ONAKAI 6,000 (-)

National Aero Club of Ireland 5,000 (-1)

Ice Skating Association of Ireland (-)

Trout Anglers Association of Ireland (-)

Special Projects & Programmes** 126,000 299,000

Total €10,845,000 €12,659,000

* 2019 funding to Karate Ireland ONAKAI will be allocated on the successful closure of ongoing Governance items. ** In 2019 funding has been set aside to support development projects and events of certain identified NGBs.

HIGH PERFORMANCE FUNDING (2018 amount first)

Olympic Federation of Ireland €300,000 €420,000

Paralympics Ireland €397,500 €400,000

Total €697,500 €820,000

Athletics Ireland €790,000 €840,000

Irish Sailing Association €735,000 €800,000

Irish Athletic Boxing Association €700,000 €770,000

Hockey Ireland* €520,000 €730,000

Paralympics Ireland €665,000 €700,000

Horse Sport Ireland €530,000 €690,000

Swim Ireland €560,000 €630,000

Rowing Ireland €525,000 €620,000

Confederation of Golf €410,000 €450,000

Cycling Ireland €390,000 €440,000

Irish Rugby Football Union €220,000 €300,000

Pentathlon Ireland €240,000 €290,000

Triathlon Ireland €220,000 €250,000

Gymnastics Ireland €120,000 €200,000

Tennis Ireland €175,000 €200,000

Cricket Ireland €160,000 €200,000

Badminton Ireland €130,000 €160,000

Irish Judo Association €45,000 €60,000

Canoeing Ireland €40,000 €50,000

Irish Taekwondo Union €40,000 €50,000

Irish Clay Target Shooting €25,000 €30,000

Total (€7,240,000) €8,460,000