West Indies collapse to trail England by 219 runs ahead of final day

Visitors were all out for 287 on the fourth day of the second test in Old Trafford

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Chris Woakes of England celebrates with Stuart Broad after taking the wicket of Shannon Gabriel of West Indies. Photograph: Getty Images

Chris Woakes of England celebrates with Stuart Broad after taking the wicket of Shannon Gabriel of West Indies. Photograph: Getty Images

 

England finished on 37-2 at stumps with a 219-run lead against West Indies on day four of the second test in Manchester on Sunday as the tourists were bowled out for 287 after a dramatic late collapse when they lost six wickets to the new ball.

England, who failed to enforce the follow-on after West Indies reduced their lead to 182 runs, lost Jos Buttler and Zak Crawley cheaply as they tried to score quick runs, with Kemar Roach castling both batsmen.

First innings centurion Ben Stokes was tasked with opening the innings and he was unbeaten on 16 along with skipper Joe Root (eight not out), with a tense finish on the cards on Monday.

“It’s going to be a good day tomorrow. We need to set it up in the first 45 minutes, an hour tomorrow,” England bowler Stuart Broad told Sky Sports.

“In a dream world we get two new balls tomorrow. We’ve given ourselves a chance of winning this game, which is a great position. The second new ball is going to be quite important, even if it’s for four to six overs.”

Earlier, half centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite (75) and Shamarh Brooks guided West Indies to 227-4 at tea before Broad and Chris Woakes cleaned up the tail with three wickets each.

Brooks was the first to fall when Broad trapped him leg before wicket for 68 and the England pacer struck again in his next over to bowl Jermaine Blackwood for a duck.

Broad continued to make the new ball sing in his following over to trap Shane Dowrich lbw for another duck and the visiting wicketkeeper also cost his team a review as Hawk Eye confirmed umpire Michael Gough’s decision.

Woakes then got into the act to dismiss West Indies skipper Jason Holder, who edged the ball to Joe Root in the slips, reducing the visitors to 260-8 to give England hopes of enforcing the follow-on.

A half century from Roston Chase (51) ensured England would bat again before his resistance came to an end when Woakes rapped him on the pads before Shannon Gabriel was bowled out for the third duck in the innings.

West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the three-test series, which is being played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after winning the first test in Southampton. The third test will also be played in Manchester.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.