WBC sanction rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

British boxer felt hard done by in not winning despite being knocked down twice
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury during their WBC world heavyeight title fight in Los Angeles. Photo: Tom Hogan/Inpho

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury during their WBC world heavyeight title fight in Los Angeles. Photo: Tom Hogan/Inpho

 

Deontay Wilder faced fresh calls to accept a rematch with Tyson Fury after the World Boxing Council sanctioned a second fight between the two heavyweights.

The WBC, the organisation through which Wilder holds the world title he retained after an enthralling draw with the British fighter, said “a direct rematch has been approved” following a vote of its board of governors.

In a statement, it said: “The World Boxing Council conducted voting … which resulted in a unanimous agreement to sanction a direct rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

“Wilder and Fury gave boxing one of the best fights in the heavyweight division in a long time, which has created tremendous popular demand for the fans to see a rematch. The WBC is happy to confirm that a direct rematch has been approved and will create in a ruling which will also consider the mandatory status of the division.”

Fury previously held the WBA Super, IBF and WBO world titles after beating Wladimir Klitschko three years ago, but was stripped of the IBF title after failing to face the mandatory challenger and vacated the remainder amid doping controversy and mental health problems. Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, said on Monday that he planned to begin talks over a rematch. – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.