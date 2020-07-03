Washington Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of team’s name

The Washington Redskins have announced a “thorough review” of the team’s name in the face of mounting pressure from anti-racism groups and sponsors.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” the Redskins said in a statement issued via the NFL.

“This review formalises the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”

Native American groups have long described the team’s name and its badge as racist, while this week executives at FedEx, one of the team’s main sponsors, also called for a change.

Last month, the team announced the removal of founding owner George Preston Marshall from the Ring of Fame at their FedEx field stadium.

Marshall, who founded the team in 1932, was a supporter of racial segregation and the last team owner to integrate, at the behest of the federal government, in 1962.

Team owner Dan Snyder said in statement: “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organisation, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement the league is “supportive” of the team’s move.