Washington Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of team’s name

Native American groups have long described the team’s name and its badge as racist

Adrian Peterson of the Washington Redskins runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during a game at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photograph: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson of the Washington Redskins runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during a game at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photograph: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

 

The Washington Redskins have announced a “thorough review” of the team’s name in the face of mounting pressure from anti-racism groups and sponsors.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” the Redskins said in a statement issued via the NFL.

“This review formalises the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”

Native American groups have long described the team’s name and its badge as racist, while this week executives at FedEx, one of the team’s main sponsors, also called for a change.

Last month, the team announced the removal of founding owner George Preston Marshall from the Ring of Fame at their FedEx field stadium.

Marshall, who founded the team in 1932, was a supporter of racial segregation and the last team owner to integrate, at the behest of the federal government, in 1962.

Team owner Dan Snyder said in statement: “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organisation, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement the league is “supportive” of the team’s move.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.