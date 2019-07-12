Volvo Dún Laoghaire Regatta: Outrajeous edges into lead

With an unexpectedly fresh but welcome northwesterly wind, the 500-boat Volvo Dún Laoghaire Regatta breezed towards its halfway mark with clear leaders and overall favourites emerging in many of the 30-plus classes.

Richard Colwell and Johnny Murphy’s Outrajeous from Howth Yacht Club has edged into the lead in Division 1 having edged ahead of a pair of Dún Laoghaire challengers in the 26-boat class.

Tim and Richard Goodbody’s White Mischief is now counting straight second places in highly consistent form and pulled ahead of their Royal Irish YC clubmate John Maybury on Joker 2.

Séamus Fitzpatrick on Mermaid IV, also from the RIYC, leads the very popular Coastal fleet thanks to a second race win after a five-hour race on Friday. Thirty boats are contesting this class, making it a contender for the overall event trophy.

And Division 2 winner from the recent O’Leary Life Sovereigns Cup in Kinsale is also well placed on Dublin Bay as Manchester’s Nigel Biggs with Checkmate XVIII has opened up a seven-point lead over Miss Whiplash from the Royal Cork YC.

Racing continues on Saturday before concluding by mid-afternoon on Sunday.