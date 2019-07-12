Volvo Dún Laoghaire Regatta: Outrajeous edges into lead

Clear leaders and overall favourites emerge as race breezes towards halfway mark

The Volvo Dún Laoghaire Regatta has a record entry of more than 500 boats. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

The Volvo Dún Laoghaire Regatta has a record entry of more than 500 boats. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

 

With an unexpectedly fresh but welcome northwesterly wind, the 500-boat Volvo Dún Laoghaire Regatta breezed towards its halfway mark with clear leaders and overall favourites emerging in many of the 30-plus classes.

Richard Colwell and Johnny Murphy’s Outrajeous from Howth Yacht Club has edged into the lead in Division 1 having edged ahead of a pair of Dún Laoghaire challengers in the 26-boat class.

Tim and Richard Goodbody’s White Mischief is now counting straight second places in highly consistent form and pulled ahead of their Royal Irish YC clubmate John Maybury on Joker 2.

Séamus Fitzpatrick on Mermaid IV, also from the RIYC, leads the very popular Coastal fleet thanks to a second race win after a five-hour race on Friday. Thirty boats are contesting this class, making it a contender for the overall event trophy.

And Division 2 winner from the recent O’Leary Life Sovereigns Cup in Kinsale is also well placed on Dublin Bay as Manchester’s Nigel Biggs with Checkmate XVIII has opened up a seven-point lead over Miss Whiplash from the Royal Cork YC.

Racing continues on Saturday before concluding by mid-afternoon on Sunday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.