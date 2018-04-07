UCD take Club One title at Neptune Regatta

UCD won the battle of the men’s Club One eights at Neptune Regatta today. Their B crew beat Neptune by three quarters of a length in a fast time of three minutes 20 seconds. Trinity also fell to UCD B in the novice eights. However, the Trinity B crew beat UCD in the men’s senior coxed four.

In the Junior 18 eights, Neptune came out on top, beating Coláiste Iognáid.

Commercial showed their strength in women’s rowing by beating UCD B in the women’s Club One eights, but in the women’s junior 18 eights, there was a notable win for Graiguenamanagh. They beat Coláiste Iognáid by a canvas.

New Ross also had a good win in the men’s junior 18 single sculls, through Luke Sutton, while Katie Dolan of Commercial beat Niamh Clarke of Neptune to win the women’s junior 18 single sculls in the closest battle of the first session of finals. Dolan won by just one foot.

NEPTUNE REGATTA

(at Islandbridge, selected results)



MEN

Eight – Club One: UCD B bt Neptune ¾l, 3:20. Novice: UCD B bt Trinity 3l, 3:30. Junior 18: Neptune bt Col Iognaid 2l, 3:27. Jun 15: Bann bt St Joseph’s 1 ½ l.

Four – Senior, coxed: Trinity B bt UCD 2l, 3:35. Masters, coxed: Athlone bt Neptune ¾ l.

Sculling, Quadruple – Jun 16, coxed: Fermoy bt Bann 3:50.

Double – Jun 16: Col na Coiribe bt Commercial A 3l, 4:01.

Single – Club Two: Clonmel (S O’Donnell) bt Garda (P Ryan) 4l, 4:25. Jun 18: New Ross (L Sutton) bt Commercial (C Kelly) easily, 4:00.

WOMEN

Eight – Club One: Commercial bt UCD B 2l, 3:50. Jun 18: Graiguenamanagh bt Col Iognaid, canvas 3:53. Novice: UCD A bt UCD B 4l, 4:00. Jun 15: Galway bt Enniskillen 4l.

Sculling, Quadruple – Jun 16, coxed: Commercial bt Carlow 2 ½, 4:12. Double – Jun 16: Fermoy A bt Commercial B, easily, 4:34.

Single – Club Two: Clonmel (S McGrath) bt Clonmel (E Fitzpatrick) 4l. Jun 18: Commercial (K Dolan) bt Neptune (N Clarke) 1ft, 4:30.