UCD enjoy successful early run at Metro Regatta

UCD had a very successful early run at the Metro Regatta in Blessington as their men’s senior four of Shane O’Connell, Andrew Goff, Shane Mulvaney and David O’Malley took Division One honours, beating Commercial in a close race.

The UCD senior coxed four – the other half of the eight which will race later – matched that win in the afternoon. Cameron Murphy, Andrew Kelly, Tom Early, Max Murphy and cox Orla Reid had more to spare over the second-placed crew, Shandon’s intermediates.

The Division One women’s eight gave Bann’s junior 18A crew the chance to notch up a win. They had been first over the line at Trinity Regatta, but were ruled out for a steering infringement. This time there were no mistakes and they were well clear of UCD at the finish.

Trinity’s women’s were not part of the picture here, as they had entered but not declared, but the Dublin University men’s pair of Adam Browne and Mark Quigley were the best on the day.

The men’s single was all about Kealan Mannix. The University of Limerick student, a Skibbereen man, was competing for the first time this season in this boat, but he was in charge all through. Niall Beggan of Commercial covered the last 500 metres very well to take second.

Commercial’s women won twice in quadruples, taking both the coxed four and coxless quadruple in Division One, and the Killorglin junior 18 double of Anna Tyther and Rhiannon O’Donoghue took Division One honours in the double sculls.