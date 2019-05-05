UCC women impress with victory at Skibbereen Regatta

UCD take the men’s four while heavyweights Byrne and Doyle take the double

Liam Gorman in Skibbereen

The UCC crew of Margaret Cremen, Selma Bouanane, Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty took the women’s four in impressive style at the Skibbereen Regatta. Photograph: Liam Gorman

Brilliant conditions, with bright sunshine, graced the National Rowing Centre on the second day of the Skibbereen Regatta on Sunday.

Top juniors and proven internationals again took the opportunity to show their class.

UCC are building an impressive programme, and their women’s four – Margaret Cremen, Selma Bouanane, Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty – had an outstanding win.

In the men’s four, UCD, the Irish champions, look well set to hold on to their crown on the basis of their facile win.

The men’s double pitted international heavyweights Ronan Byrne (UCC) and Philip Doyle (Belfast RC) against lightweight crew Fintan and Jake McCarthy, who medalled for Ireland at the recent regatta in Piediluco in Italy. The Skibbereen men made a good battle of it, but the heavier men won well.

Tom Kelly of Kenmare looks like a young man in a hurry – he will represent Ireland at junior level – and he won the club two single.

