Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to finally settle the score

Pair confirm rematch in February in Las Vegas following controversial draw in 2018

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in December 2018. The duo will lock horns again at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. File photograph: Lionel Hahn/PA Wire

Tyson Fury has announced that his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22nd.

The pair’s first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns.

The duo will lock horns again at the MGM Grand Garden Arena next year.

Fury tweeted: “It’s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser.”

The 31-year-old added in a statement: “There’s no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years.

“This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”

Wilder tweeted: “After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions.

“I will finish what I started, and this time Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly. I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February. #WilderFury2.”

