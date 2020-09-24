Tyler Herro the hero as Miami Heat go one win from NBA finals

20-year-old rookie scores 37 points as the Boston Celtics are edged out in Game Four

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

 

Rookie Tyler Herro dropped a career-high 37 points to push the Miami Heat to within one game of the NBA finals with a 112-109 victory over the Boston Celtics.

The 20-year-old netted 22 in game three before coming off the bench to great effect on Wednesday, punishing the Celtics for their 19 turnovers through the game with 17 points in the final quarter alone.

His contribution broke Dwayne Wade’s post-season Heat rookie record of 27.

The Celtics nearly hit back as they pulled within three with 16 seconds on the clock. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler gave Boston a sniff when he missed a shot with 1.1 seconds left, but the Celtics were without a timeout and could not manage a shot.

Butler scored 24 points, Goran Dragic had 22 and Bam Adebayo grabbed 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Boston, for whom Jayson Tatum scored 28 points, go into Saturday’s game five needing a win to keep their season alive.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.