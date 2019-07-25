Two Ireland crews make A finals at World U23 Championships in Florida

Two Ireland crews qualified for A finals with wins in a storm-delayed programme at the World Under-23 Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.

The Ireland women’s four deployed their impressive speed well. Claire Feerick, Emily Hegarty, Tara Hanlon and Eimear Lambe took control of their repechage, punching into the lead early and repelling all attempts to wrest it from them.

The men’s lightweight quadruple also dominated and won by a neat length from France in a contest to decide the allocation of lanes in the final in this six-boat event.

Aoife Casey and Cliodhna Nolan took fourth in their heat of the lightweight double sculls. They have one more chance of making the A Final, through a repechage.

The men’s coxed four are bound for the B Final. They needed to nail a top-four place in their repechage, but missed out and took fifth. The United States pipped them for fourth by .49 of a second.