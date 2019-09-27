Tumilty reshuffles Irish hockey squad to focus on attack for French series

Caruth and McKee get first inclusions since July 2018 as new coach braces for first game

Annadale’s Peter Caruth is among the players who have been included in Mark Tumilty’s Irish squad for the games against France. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Annadale’s Peter Caruth is among the players who have been included in Mark Tumilty’s Irish squad for the games against France. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Mark Tumilty has made sweeping changes to the Irish men’s squad for their two-match series with France next week, his first games in charge since taking on the coaching reins for the Olympic qualifying campaign.

Crucially, the squad looks to have a more attacking outlook with Peter Caruth and Jonny McKee getting their first inclusions since July 2018 while Matthew Nelson is brought back into the fold for games against France next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chris Cargo returns having missed the summer schedule due to work commitments; Luke Madeley is back from a foot injury that ruled him out of August’s Europeans.

The other two incoming players are goalkeepers David Harte and Dave Fitzgerald, the former another who was injured for the Euros, replacing Jamie Carr and Mark Ingram.

Unavailable

The players left out this time, meanwhile, all feature farther back in the field. Defender Paul Gleghorne and midfielders Kirk Shimmins and Stephen Cole are all left out this time while Matthew Bell is unavailable.

Tumilty’s switches look set to potentially allow the likes of Michael Robson and Sean Murray move back into midfield roles having been deployed as utility forwards under former coach Alexander Cox.

The series against France is part of preparations for the Tokyo qualifiers which take place on October 26th and 27th in West Vancouver against Canada.

The matches against France are timed to mimic the back-to-back nature of the qualifiers. They will be played on Tuesday at 6pm (local time) and on Wednesday at 5.30pm.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.