Trump advances to World Championship quarter-final

Judd Trump has secured his place in the World Championship quarter-finals by beating Welshman Ricky Walden 13-9.

World number four Trump sealed a last-eight clash against four-time winner John Higgins with a final-frame clearance of 103.

The pair were locked at 8-8 overnight, but Trump, 28, won five of their six frames on Monday with the help of three half-century breaks.

World number 27 Walden, 35, won Monday’s opening frame to edge 9-8 ahead, but Trump took the next five with runs of 66, 70, and 66 before finishing with his fourth century in the last.

China’s Ding Junhui earlier sealed his place in the last eight by completing a 13-4 win against Anthony McGill.

The world number three, who had built a commanding 12-4 overnight lead, won the opening frame in Monday morning’s session and will play Barry Hawkins in the last eight.

Ding, 31, was in fine form against McGill, compiling three century breaks and five half-centuries on Sunday before sealing the deal on Monday.

He had raced into an 8-0 lead in a one-sided morning session on Sunday and never relinquished control against his Glaswegian opponent.

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen has already booked his last-eight clash with Kettering’s Kyren Wilson.

Ali Carter, who knocked out Ronnie O’Sullivan, awaits the winner of the second-round match between Mark Williams and Robert Milkins.

Two-time champion Williams leads Bristolian Milkins 10-6 with a session to play.