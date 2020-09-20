Tour de France: Sam Bennett claims green jersey and stage win

Irish rider Sam Bennett has taken the final stage of the Tour de France, winning the green jersey in the process.

All he had to do now is stay upright on his bike until the checkered flag, Sam Bennett gave himself an unassailable lead in the race for the green jersey in the final stage of the Tour de France.

The last intermediate sprint, with 20 points for the winner, was decided after the third of eight laps down and around the 2km long Champs-Élysées, and Bennett, suitably riding a custom-painted green bike, took 11 points in fifth place, pushing him 66 points clear of Peter Sagan.

There is a maximum of 50 points for the outright stage winner on the line; Sagan didn’t even contest the points, which means regardless of the stage result, the Irish rider is assured of winning the green jersey, providing that he also finishes within the time cut.

With his 66 point lead, 330 points to Sagan’s 264, the numbers here are all in Bennett’s favour, after he as repeatedly shown he has legs on both Sagan and the third-placed Italian Matteo Trentin.

After three weeks, 21 stages, 58,000m of climbing and 3,482km of road, unquestionably among the hardest Tours in history, probably one of the best, the race reached Paris on Sunday evening, two months later than originally planned, it will finish with an Irish rider winning the green jersey for the first time since Seán Kelly last won it outright here 31 years ago.

It’s proven one of the more memorable races in Tour history for a variety of reasons too, not least Bennett’s breaking the grip on the green jersey won in the last seven Tours that he finished by Sagan.

Indeed that green jersey, which Bennett first wore on stage 5 and stage 6, won back on stage 10, then held for the last 11 stages - has arguably been the hardest-fought battle for that prize too in recent years.

What is certain is that Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team made Bennett and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team work for the jersey for almost all the 3,482km - this also being the first race for the green jersey Sagan has actually lost in the seven Tours that he’s finished.

After winning five in succession from 2012 to 2016, Sagan was favourite to win again in 2017, before being disqualified after the stage 4 sprint finish in Vittel, where Cavendish crashed. Sagan won again the last two years, and could have been seeking his ninth in a row.