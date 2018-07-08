Tour de France: Sagan takes stage as Froome jeered again

World champion Peter Sagan won a crash-marred second stage of the Tour de France and took the overall leader’s yellow jersey with a perfectly-timed sprint on Sunday.

The Slovak beat Italian Sonny Colbrelli and France’s Arnaud Demare, who were second and third, respectively.

Colombian Fernando Gaviria, who won the opening stage on Saturday and wore the yellow jersey during the 182.5-km ride from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain, crashed in the finale and was unable to contest the sprint.

Chris Froome was loudly booed again at the start of the second stage as the defending champion being cleared of doping last year seemed to count for little with the French crowd.

The Team sky rider rode through a chorus of jeers and whistles in the western city of Mouilleron-Saint-Germain on his way to the start line, three days after being similarly booed at the teams’ presentation ceremony.

Froome was cleared last week of any wrongdoing by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and the International Cycling Union (UCI) after testing positive for excessive levels of the asthma drug Salbutamol during last year’s Tour of Spain.

One banner held up by the side of the road on Saturday read “Froome out”, while another read “Froome go home”.

“We have to just deal with it, that’s all. It’s not the first time, that;s the way it is,” said sports director Nicolas Portal.

Froome also had problems on the bike as he crashed five kilometres from the finish in Saturday’s opening stage, losing 51 seconds to two big rivals, France’s Romain Bardet and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin.

“I know there’s always a high risk of crashing in the first week,” said Froome, who had bandages on his elbow and knee. “It’s never nice to lose time, never good to start on the back foot, but there?s a lot of racing to come.”