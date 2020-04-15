Tour de France rescheduled to start on August 29th

The Tour de France has been postponed to August 29th to September 20th due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Wednesday.

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that no public event would take place in the country until mid-July as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over two million people worldwide.

The Tour de France was due to be held from June 27th to July 19th.

The UCI added that Italy’s Giro and Spain’s Vuelta would follow the Tour in a revised calendar and the men’s road race at the world championships in Martigny, Switzerland, would go ahead as scheduled on September 27th.