Tour de France: Martin finishes second to Quintana as Thomas extends lead

Ireland’s Dan Martin battled to a second-place finish behind Colombia’s Nairo Quintana as Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas extended his lead in the yellow jersey after Stage 17 of the Tour de France.

Quintana attacked at the foot of the last climb up to the Col du Portet on the 65km mountain trek Bagneres-de-Luchon from to beat Martin by 28 seconds.

Thomas was third, 47 seconds off the pace as he extended his overall lead after defending champion and Team Sky team-mate Chris Froome crossed the line 1:35 off the pace.

Overall, Thomas leads Dutchman Tom Dumoulin by 1:59 and fellow Briton Froome by 2:31. Martin moved up to ninth spot overall, 6:33 behind.

Froome slipped back off the main group of contenders late on the climb to the summit finish before Thomas jumped clear of rivals Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic, who started the day third and fourth in the general classification.

