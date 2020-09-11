Tour de France: Martin battles hard as Martínez takes stage 13

It was billed as the most brutally hard if not quite the longest stage of this year’s Tour de France, and as if on cue, up rode Dan Martin to find out just how hard it was.

Brutally, crushingly so, it turned out, as Martin’s attempts to help bring an early breakaway all the way to the summit finish at Puy Mary Cantal, the highest pass of the Massif Central, gradually broke up itself over the final 50km and the Irish rider eventually finished 11th, still a highly encouraging ride with plenty more mountain stages to come.

Timing his finish to perfection was Dani Martínez, the EF Pro Cycling rider from Colombia, who got past fellow breakaway rider Lennard Kämna from the Germany in the final 30 metres, after another early stage contender and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate, Max Schachmann, fell away in the final 600 metres.

At one point Martin’s breakaway group had 10 minutes on the peloton, yet he ended up four minutes and 31 seconds behind Martínez. That advantage was eaten away on the final climb too by most of the GC contenders, and none more impressively than yellow jersey wearer Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) and his fellow Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who finished 12th and 13th behind Martin, both 6:05 behind the stage winner, and now move into first and second overall.

Defending champion Egan Bernal lost time, finishing 18th on the stage, 6:43 behind, which means Roglic now leads the overall race by 44 seconds from Pogacar, with Bernal third, 59 seconds behind. At the start of the stage, the 1:42 the time difference between the race leader and the 10th on GC is the smallest at the start of stage 13 since the Tour de France resumed in 1947. The stage finished with 2:54 between the top 10.

Martin’s early breakaway was originally of five riders, and then increased to 17, seven of which were French: Julian Alaphilippe, Rémi Cavagna, Warren Barguil, Pierre Rolland, Nicolas Edet, Valentin Madouas and Romain Sicard. EF has three riders (Carthy, Martinez, Powless), two teams have two riders: Bora-Hansgrohe (Kämna, Schachmann) and Deceuninck-Quick Step (Alaphilippe, Cavagna).

Martin rode aggressively throughout, seeking that third Tour de France stage, the last coming in 2018, when he won stage 6 onto Mûr-de-Bretagne, the Alpe d’Huez of Brittan. At the finish here, however, the stage belonged to Colombia and Slovenia.

Sam Bennett continues to lead the points classification with an advantage of 66 points over Peter Sagan, both riders not in contention for any intermediate or finish points on what was the most brutally hard stage so far.