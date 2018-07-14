Tour de France: Dan Martin drops back after spill on stage eight

Irish rider caught up in crash with 17 km to go on Bastille Day stage

Updated: 22 minutes ago

LottoNL-Jumbo rider Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands wins the eighth stage of the Tour de France ahead of Lotto Soudal rider Andre Greipel of Germany. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

LottoNL-Jumbo rider Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands wins the eighth stage of the Tour de France ahead of Lotto Soudal rider Andre Greipel of Germany. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

Dan Martin dropped back to 31st position after stage eight of the Tour de France after being caught up in a crash with 17 kilometres to go on the Bastille Day run to Amiens

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen doubled up with his second win in as many days but stage six winner Martin lost 76 seconds after he was one of several riders to fall with Quick-Step Floors’ Julian Alaphilippe and Tom Skujins in the polka-dot jersey also caught out.

Martin, with blood pouring from his elbow, quickly set off in pursuit of the peloton with several team-mates to help.

They got within 30 seconds but as the pace ramped up at the front, the gap soon began to grow again, with Martin left to rue an expensive tumble.

At the business end of the race, Groenewegen burst clear of world champion Peter Sagan and held off Lotto-Soudal’s Andre Greipel and Quick-Step Floors’ Fernando Gaviria before the latter pair were relegated for irregular sprinting.

That gave Sagan second place and John Degenkolb of Trek-Segafredo third.

Mark Cavendish, looking to turn around a frustrating start to the Tour, was on the wheel of Sagan as the peloton rounded a left-hander on to the finishing straight with 600 metres to go.

But the Dimension Data man appeared to brush wheels with Groenewegen and did not truly contest the sprint before rolling home in 10th on the road, up to eighth once Greipel and Gaviria were removed from the results.

BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet retained the yellow jersey, and extended his lead by one second to seven over Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas after nicking third place on the bonus sprint. Martin is now two minutes and 47 seconds off the leader.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.