Tom Moriarty lands junior title at Irish national championships

Following Thursday’s time-trials, the Irish national championships continued on Saturday with the first of the road racing events, the junior championship. Tom Moriarty (O’Leary Stone Kanturk) proved best of a six-man breakaway group, easily winning the uphill sprint on Shipquay Street in Derry to snag gold.

Archie Ryan (Zappi Racing Team) and Kevin McCambridge (Vitus-Chill.ie-NRPT) took silver and bronze, with Nathan Keown (North Down CC) and Finley Newmark (VC Londres) fourth and fifth.

Moriarty is a first year junior but despite the disadvantage of racing against competitors with an extra year’s experience, he has had a strong season with several victories. He was aggressive from the start of the 101.45 kilometre event, going clear on the opening lap as part of a seven-man group.

The bunch chased hard and after a regrouping heading onto lap two, Finley Newmark (VC Londres) struck out ahead on the first climb. He was caught by eight others at the end of that lap, with six of those then pressing ahead on the penultimate lap of five.

The attackers were Moriarty, Newmark, McCambridge, Ryan, Keown and Aaron Wade (Vitus-Chill-NRPT). The latter was distanced on the final lap when first Moriarty and then Ryan put in big attacks. He clawed his way back on but was shed with seven kilometres remaining when Ryan put in a big move.

The Zappi Racing Team rider opened a gap of seven seconds but was hauled back before the finish. Others tried their luck but it came down to a five-man sprint, where Moriarty finished comfortably ahead of Ryan, McCambridge, Keown and Newmark.

The championships continue Saturday evening with the 101.45 kilometre senior women’s road race.

Meanwhile, Shannon McCurley started solidly in the women’s omnium event at the European Games in Minsk. She was fourth in the scratch race and eighth in the tempo event. She will ride the elimination race and the points race on Saturday evening.

Robyn Stewart had an early exit from the sprint competition, being beaten by the Italian Miriam Vece in the 1/32 Match Sprint repechages.

“It’s pretty disappointing, I’m pretty far off myself,” Stewart said afterwards. “I’m focusing on getting stronger for the Keirin, which I showed yesterday, so I can’t be too disappointed my sprint has taken a hit. You learn from these experiences.”

IRISH ROAD RACE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Derry – Junior men: 1 Tom Moriarty (O’Leary Stone Kanturk), 2 A Ryan (Zappi Racing Team), 3 K McCambridge (Vitus-Chill.ie-NRPT), 4 N Keown (North Down CC), 5 F Newmark (VC Londres).