Tom Brady asked to leave public park in Tampa by city official

Florida city’s parks remain closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic

Tom Brady was asked to leave a public park in Tampa that is closed to the public due to coronavirus. Photograph: CJ Gunther/EPA

 

A city staff member had to ask new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to leave a closed public park where he was working out in Tampa, Florida, according to the city’s mayor.

“A lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t in there with contact sports and things,” mayor Jane Castor said in a virtual news conference on Monday. “[A worker] saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.

“So, there you go. He has been sighted.”

The city of Tampa later clarified in a tweet that Brady had been “sighted” not “cited”.

The city’s parks remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to welcome Tom & everyone back to all of our parks once we have punted COVID-19 downfield!” the account wrote.

Brady joined the Buccaneers as a free agent after spending the last 20 years with the New England Patriots. He has been living in a 30,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Tampa belonging to former baseball star Derek Jeter.

