Tokyo Olympics D-Day approaches as Diamond League meetings are postponed

Confusion around qualification for an increasingly uncertain Olympics has been further blurred by the decision to postpone the opening three Diamond League meetings of the track and field season - with more inevitably to follow.

On Tuesday morning the Wanda Diamond League group, of which World Athletics is one of the main stakeholders, announced three immediate changes to its 2020 timetable of 15 meetings in response to the growing global crisis around the coronavirus.

The meetings scheduled for April 17th in Qatar, then May 9th and May 16th in China, have been postponed, putting a question mark over the following meetings in Stockholm (May 24th), Rome (May 28th) and Rabat (May 31st).

There are three more Diamond League meetings scheduled for June, the cut-off date for Tokyo Olympic qualification being June 29th.

Rowing, cycling, and boxing are just some of the other Olympic sports to have already either cut short or postponed some of their main Tokyo qualification events, all sports expected to submit their final entries by July 6th, in advance of the Opening Ceremony, still set for Friday, July 24th - all of which is likely to fast-forward the decision day on any Tokyo Olympic postponement.

In a statement, the Diamond League organisers said: “It is forbidden to enter Qatar from a number of countries and the government in Doha has suspended all national and international events for a period of 30 days. While the number of new infections is now decreasing in China, the fact remains that preparations for the meetings have been set back by several weeks and the closed borders and travel restrictions make it impossible to organise international top level competitions.

“The current plan is to stage the Shanghai event on 13th August. New dates for Doha and the second meeting in China remain to be announced. It could be that they will be held after the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich from 9th through 11th September, where the Diamond League Champions will be crowned, should the global situation allow.”

There are also a series of Continental Tour meetings scheduled for the coming months, beginning with the Queensland Track Classic in Brisbane this weekend, which has also now been postponed.

IOC President Thomas Bach will lead Tuesday’s conference call. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Getty/AFP

The qualifying situation in athletics is already complicated by the fact World Athletics introduced new qualifying criteria for Tokyo: as well as qualifying standards, a number of places will be filled by a quota, based on world ranking, with the likes of 400m hurdler Thomas Barr and 200m runner Phil Healy among those in ranking spots. While the deadline for Olympic marathon qualification remains set for May 31st, it’s highly unlikely there will be another big-city marathon before then.

This matter will be likely be top of the agenda on Tuesday when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) hold a major teleconference with some of the main stakeholders in the Tokyo Games, including representatives from the international federations of the sports involved, plus the National Olympic Committees (NOC’s), including the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI).

With most of the IOC staff of around 500 at their headquarters in Lausanne already working from home, there will little relief from the seriousness of the matter: IOC President Thomas Bach, who will lead the conference call, admitted last week that there were “serious problems” around the qualification due to the spread of Covid-19.

The teleconference will continue into Wednesday, with presidents of all the NOC’s invited to give their thoughts, including that increasing uncertainty around the July 24th Opening Ceremony, despite the IOC’s suggestion to date that planning is continuing as normal: it may well be that a proposal to postpone will become part of the agenda by Wednesday.

While a select few events have concluded their qualification for Tokyo, the vast majority have not, this uncertainty and potential unfairness not resting easy with the athletes or their sport.

One of the major track and field qualifying events is the US Olympic Trials, and for now they remain scheduled for June 19th -28th at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, although ticket sales have been suspended. All US college sports, many of which run into June, have already been cancelled for the remainder of the season.

Should the US Olympic Trials be postponed, however, this would inevitably force the IOC’s hand and see the Tokyo Games postponed into later 2020 or else beyond.