Tipping Point: Snow fell, and Ireland’s endorphin ATMs shut down

Think of the blood not pumped and heads not cleared in a weekend without sport

Updated: about 8 hours ago
Malachy Clerkin

Cabin fever: sport in Ireland didn’t exist this weekend. That’s once-in-a-lifetime stuff. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Cabin fever: sport in Ireland didn’t exist this weekend. That’s once-in-a-lifetime stuff. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The tundra does strange things to a man. Out here in the ice caps of Dublin 11 you find yourself with a lot of thinking time as you tackle the snowdrift on your garden path. Mostly, you’re thinking, Oh, right, so this is what manual labour feels like; well done on all those years of avoiding it.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.