Tipping Point: Snow fell, and Ireland’s endorphin ATMs shut down
Think of the blood not pumped and heads not cleared in a weekend without sport
Cabin fever: sport in Ireland didn’t exist this weekend. That’s once-in-a-lifetime stuff. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
The tundra does strange things to a man. Out here in the ice caps of Dublin 11 you find yourself with a lot of thinking time as you tackle the snowdrift on your garden path. Mostly, you’re thinking, Oh, right, so this is what manual labour feels like; well done on all those years of avoiding it.