Tickets for Dublin football champions’ official homecoming released

Tickets for the official homecoming of Dublin’s men and women’s Gaelic football teams have been made available online.

Free tickets are available on Eventbrite for the homecoming at Merrion Square on Sunday, September 29th. Tickets have also been issued to the Dublin County Board to distribute to the county’s GAA clubs.

The official homecoming will feature performances from Keywest and Eoin Thomas and The Rising Sons with gates to the event opening at 1.30pm.

These will be followed by interviews with former Dublin football stars hosted by Marty Morrissey and the showcase of a specially commissioned video of Dublin wins from 1891 to 2018 as well as highlights from both the men’s and women’s matches.

The senior men’s Gaelic football team claimed a historic fifth All-Ireland championship in a row earlier this month while the women’s team secured their third title in a row.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe said the homecoming will be “full of colour and excitement and an opportunity for Dublin fans to reunite and relive sporting history with their heroes”.

Dublin City Council said no alcohol is permitted at the event and that searches will be in place at access points. They have asked fans not to bring bags bigger than A4 size or large flags or flag poles.

Merrion Square South and East, Fitzwilliam Street Lower and Mount Street Upper will be closed to traffic from 6pm on Saturday, September 28th and there is no parking at the event.