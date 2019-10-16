Three UAE cricketers charged under ICC anti-corruption code

Ireland set to face UAE in T20 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

Mohammad Naveed is one of three United Arab Emirates players withdrawn from the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifier after being charged under the International Cricket Council anti-corruption code. Photograph: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Captain Mohammad Naveed is among three United Arab Emirates players to be charged under the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code.

Seamers Naveed and Qadeer Ahmed and veteran batsman Shaiman Anwar were a couple of days ago withdrawn from the UAE’s squad for the T20 World Cup Qualifier, which gets under way in the country this week. Ireland have been drawn in the same group as the UAE, with the two sides meeting at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

No explanation for the trio being stood down was given but it has emerged they have been provisionally suspended by the ICC with immediate effect and given a fortnight to respond to the various charges.

Naveed and Shaiman have been accused of two breaches, the first of which alleges they contrived or were party to “an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the upcoming ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019”.

The second breach relates to “failing to disclose to the [anti-corruption unit] full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct in relation to the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019 that would amount to corrupt conduct under the code”.

Qadeer has been charged with six breaches, two of which relate to “failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to corrupt conduct under the code in relation to” the series against Zimbabwe and Holland earlier this year.

Naveed has also been charged with a further two breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board code for the T10 League.

