Three Rock Rovers go to Belfast favourites for national indoor finals

Rovers face Limerick in the first semi-final , before Railway play Cookstown

It took a big second-half performance from Rovers to beat Railway in the final at St Columba’s College last weekend for the Leinster indoor league title, with Jody Hoskins and Ross Carroll netting twice for Rover in the 6-4 win

The national indoor finals take on a different dimension this year as the games again have an international background, although Ireland have not yet been assigned a European tournament in which to compete.

With Kenny Carroll in place as the new men’s Irish indoor coach and Dave Passmore appointed as women’s coach, places will be up for grabs as the clubs go into the final day on Sunday in the Antrim Forum.

Three Rock Rovers have been the leading men’s team in past years, with Railway and Glenanne not far behind them. It took a big second-half performance from Rovers to beat Railway in the final at St Columba’s College last weekend for the Leinster indoor league title, with Jody Hoskins and Ross Carroll netting twice for Rover in the 6-4 win.

Rovers will travel to Belfast as favourites, and face Limerick in the first semi-final at 11.20am, before Railway play against the Ulster representatives Cookstown immediately after. The men’s final takes place at 4.45pm.

Rovers have won the tournament for the last three years.

