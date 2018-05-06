Three Rock Rovers defeat Glenanne to clinch EY Champions Trophy

Late goal from captain Jody Hosking sees his formidable side win sixth title of season
Three Rock Rovers players celebrate after their captain Jody Hosking fired home the winner with just 48 seconds from time . Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Men’s EY Champions Trophy final

Three Rock Rovers 2 (P Blakeney, J Hosking) Glenanne 1 (S Boucher)

Jody Hosking scored just 48 seconds from time to see Three Rock Rovers land an astonishing sixth title of the season as they beat Glenanne 2-1 at Grange Road to secure the EY Champions Trophy.

It adds to the Irish Senior Cup, Neville Cup, Mills Cup, National Indoor and EuroHockey Indoor Challenge II crowns but this is the most cherished of all, bringing with it a return to next season’s Euro Hockey League.

Powerful drag-flick

In the final, they led at the break thanks to Peter Blakeney’s powerful drag-flick only for Shannon Boucher to tie things up with 10 minutes left in similar fashion.

Rovers, though, pushed on in the closing minutes and won it when Harry Morris’s shot rebounded off the post and into the path of captain Hosking for the winner.

It matched their Saturday win over Lisnagarvey when Luke Madeley struck on the final hooter to land a 2-1 win and their final space.

Three Rock Rovers: J Carr, R Nair, L Madeley, D Kane, C Empey, J Mullins, R Canning, M Darling, B Walker, D Walsh, K Mullins, H Morris, J Hosking, R Pautz, M Samuel, B McCrea, C Quinn

Glenanne: I Walker, D Keogh, N Byrne, R Couse, E O’Malley, S Boucher, J Brennan, S Brownlow, S O’Donoghue, G Shaw, S O’Connor, R Rixon-Fuller, R Shaw, G Gibney, A Clayton, J Rogan, J Murtagh

