Three Rock Rovers can profit from home comfort against Lisnagarvey

Irish Senior Cup final preview: Three Rock Rovers v Lisnagarvey, Grange Road, 3.45pm

Ireland international Matthew Nelson will pose a real threat for Lisnagarvey in the Irish Senior Cup final. Photograph: Inpho

A forceful contingent of the Three Rock Rovers trophy-gathering machine are hoping to sign off with one more victory before heading for pastures new.

On Saturday as they take on Lisnagarvey in the Irish Senior Cup final (3.45pm), a repeat of last Sunday’s EY Champions Trophy decider with the Rathfarnham club won 2-0.

It brought their trophy haul since 2017 to 12 across indoor and outdoor codes in what is probably the golden era in Three Rock’s 126-year history.

Luke Madeley and Daragh Walsh have been central cogs in that gold-rush but have already confirmed they will depart for professional contracts in Belgium with KHC Leuven.

Coach Niall Denham is also set to step down after four successful years at the helm with his current assistant Gareth Borland taking over.

As such, there is bound to be extra emotion on display, particularly as the tie is on home turf.

With Belfield out of service, Rovers won the hosting rights. Recent times suggest that could be a big factor – their last defeat at Grange Road was in October 2017, albeit against Lisnagarvey when Daniel Nelson scored the clincher – and they have their last 28 knock-out games in succession.

Nonetheless, Garvey will have seen more than enough in last Sunday’s Trophy final to suggest they can cause lots of problems, not least if Matthew Nelson hits form.

Shorn of several internationals last summer, that Garvey have won the regular season league and reached both national finals is a truly sensational testament to Errol Lutton’s coaching.

He will again field a side with only a trio over the age of 23 with several teenagers lining out and they will have taken a massive amount from their first major final a week ago.

