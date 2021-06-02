Thomas Barr and Sarah Healy build more Tokyo momentum

Irish duo both impress in Gothenburg as their Olympic bids gather pace

Sarah Healy impressed in the 1500m in Gothenburg. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Sarah Healy impressed in the 1500m in Gothenburg. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Two standout wins for Thomas Barr and Sarah Healy at the Folksam Grand Prix meeting in Gothenburg has added further momentum to their Tokyo Olympics aspirations.

Barr first took a convincing win in the 400 metres hurdles in 49.02 seconds, improving the season best he clocked in Doha last Friday, over a second clear of second - and with that moving the Waterford athlete from outside the top 50 to number 16 on times so far sun this season.

Not long after that Healy took the win in the women’s 1,500m, where she knocked almost two seconds off her previous best when clocking 4:07.78, improving on the 4:09.25 she ran as teenager in 2018. For Healy, who turns 23 later this month, this also moves her to number seven on the Irish all-time list, and closer still to the Tokyo automatic qualifying time of 4:04.20.

In the meantime the time also moves her to just inside the 45 qualifying quota, the Dublin runner getting the better of Britain’s Revee Walcott-Nolan, who took second in 4:08.28.

At the same meeting Phil Healy finished fourth in the 200m, clocking 23.65 behind Britain’s Ama Pipi, who won in 23.40.

At the World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in Samorin, Slovakia, Ciara Neville also made another move within the qualifying quota in the 100m after she took second in a season best of 11.47. Already inside the qualifying quota for the 800m, Nadia Power also clocked 2:02.58 to finish fourth in the 800m.

Also in Samorin, Sarah Lavin broke her long-standing outdoor best in the 100m hurdles, clocking 13.19 in fourth, while Chris O’Donnell, Tokyo-bound as part of the 4x400m mixed relay, ran a season best of 46.16 in the 400m to finish second out of lane one.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.