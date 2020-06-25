Thiem apologises for players’ behaviour at Adria Tour event

Four players tested positive for coronavirus after second leg of event in Croatia

Dominic Thiem with Novak Djokovic after winning the final match against Filip Krajinovic at the Adria Tour, Djokovic’s Balkans charity tournament in Belgrade. Photographer: Andrej Sakovic/AFP/ Getty Images

Dominic Thiem with Novak Djokovic after winning the final match against Filip Krajinovic at the Adria Tour, Djokovic’s Balkans charity tournament in Belgrade. Photographer: Andrej Sakovic/AFP/ Getty Images

 

World number three Dominic Thiem is “extremely sorry” for the way players conducted themselves at Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition event after which four players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Austrian said on Thursday.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki tested positive after playing in the charity tournament in Serbia and Croatia, which drew big crowds and saw players pose for pictures together.

Images and videos of the players hugging at the net, playing basketball together and partying at the event have also been posted on social media.

Australian Open finalist Thiem played in and won the Belgrade leg, which was staged at Djokovic’s tennis centre by the Danube River.

The 26-year-old, who lost to Djokovic in the Melbourne final, said he was “shocked” when he got the news from the Adria Tour. The event was called off following the second leg in Zadar, Croatia.

“We played without an audience for weeks, so we have been more than happy about the fans at the event,” Thiem said in an Instagram post. “We trusted the Serbian government’s corona rules, but we have been too optimistic. Our behaviour was a mistake, we acted too euphorically. I am extremely sorry.”

Though the players were not breaking government protocols during the tournament, it highlighted the risks of athletes from different countries mingling without adhering to what have become social distancing norms.

Thiem, also a two-times finalist at Roland Garros, did not play in Zadar as he had signed up to join the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, which is being held on weekends at Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy in France.

“I’ve now got tested five times within the last ten days and the result was always negative. I wish everyone who is infected all the best and quick recovery,” Thiem added.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.