Thibaut Pinot wins stage 19 of Vuelta a España

Simon Yates stretches his overall lead as he closes in on his first Grand Tour title
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) celebrates winning the 19th stage of La Vuelta between Lleida and Andorra Naturlandia, in Lleida, northeastern Spain. Photograph: Manuel Bruque/EPA

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) celebrates winning the 19th stage of La Vuelta between Lleida and Andorra Naturlandia, in Lleida, northeastern Spain. Photograph: Manuel Bruque/EPA

 

French rider Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) picked up his second stage win of the Vuelta a España on Friday, winning stage 19 in Andorra.

He and overall leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) dropped the other riders on the final climb, with Pinot hitting the line five seconds clear of the Briton. But Yates took time from of his main rivals and extended his advantage over closest competitor Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

He is now one minute 38 seconds ahead of the Spaniard and, barring disaster on Saturday’s final mountain stage, looks set to claim his first Grand Tour title. However he remains cautious, mindful that he cracked in the final week of this year’s Giro d’Italia while in the race lead.

“There is only one more day to go,” he said. “We really need to focus on that now. We will enjoy this moment but it is not over for another day.

“I know too well that in one day, everything can change. So we will try to recover, to give it everything to try and win the race now. I will just try to stay focused. It is not over until it is over.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.