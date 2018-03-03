The greatest Irish team made it count when it mattered most
In 1987 O’Sullivan, O’Mara, Coghlan and Donovan stormed the first World Indoors
Marcus O’Sullivan celebrates after crossing the line to win the 1500 metres at the 1993 World Indoor Championships at the Skydome in Toronto, Canada. Photograph: Gray Mortimore/Allsport
There is a lot of talk this weather about what makes a great team. Or indeed a team great. The belief in their winning record . . . their ability to overturn defeat . . . their seeing of the impossible when no one else does.