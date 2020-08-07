The game they loved so well: How cricket united Hume, McGuinness and McCann

Indefatigable Derryman Eamonn McCann was on radio this week discussing the life and times of the late John Hume, who he knew over the years stretching back to the 1960s. McCann’s distinctive voice, always associated with the Bogside, was among those we also heard in March 2017 when Martin McGuinness died.

McGuinness he also knew as a fellow Derry foot soldier from the early days of unrest in the city and civil rights marches that were often met with state violence. McGuinness ultimately decided on a different route to the anti-war Hume and McCann, choosing armed conflict before embracing resolution.