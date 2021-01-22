TG4 to show matches and highlights from AFLW

TG4 will broadcast live matches and highlights from the upcoming Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) season.

The NAB AFL Women’s Competition begins on the last weekend of January with 14 teams battling it out over 12 weekends to see who will reach the Grand Final in April.

The agreement between TG4 and the Australian Football League (AFL) will see matches being broadcast deferred each weekend as well as weekly highlights. The coverage will begin on TG4 on Saturday 30th January at 5.10pm.

There will be 14 Irish players playing in this season’s NAB AFL Women’s Competition which is Australia’s national semi-professional Australian Rules Football league for female players.

Sarah Rowe, Cora Staunton, Bríd Stack and Aisling McCarthy are among those who have made the move from Gaelic football in Ireland to the AFLW.

Full deferred coverage of one match from the first round of fixtures will be shown on TG4 on Saturday January 30th with the exact fixtures yet to be announced. Weekly highlight programmes will be shown on Monday nights at 8pm.

Irish players in AFLW

Sarah Rowe (Collingwood / Mayo)

Cora Staunton (GWS Giants / Mayo)

Aileen Gilroy (North Melbourne / Mayo)

Grace Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)

Niamh Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)

Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne FC / Dublin)

Niamh McEvoy (Melbourne FC / Dublin)

Lauren Magee (Melbourne FC / Dublin)

Aisling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles / Tipperary)

Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions / Tipperary)

Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows / Clare)

Áine Tighe (Fremantle Dockers / Leitrim)

Bríd Stack (GWS Giants / Cork)

Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood / Cavan)