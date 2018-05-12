Test cricket has arrived and boy was it worth the wait

Test cricket arrived 24 hours late in Malahide, but boy was it worth the wait. Under clear blue skies, with Friday’s driving rain and howling winds a fading memory, Ireland’s players took to the pitch after skipper William Porterfield won the toss and put Pakistan into bat.

The crowd rose to their feet as the anthems rang out across the ground, the emotional moment for Irish cricket not lost on anyone.

Once the familiarities were done, Tim Murtagh was handed the new ball as the noise levels rose.

And what drama followed as a hurried single saw Imam-ul-Haq collide with Tyrone Kane, both players hitting the deck.

Merrion all-rounder Kane was quickly to his feet, but Imam, a nephew of Inzaman-ul-Haq - a man not known for his running between the wickets - required lengthy treatment after injuring his neck in the collision.

Both physios attendended him, with Ireland’s Ciaran O’Reilly assisting his Pakistan counterpart. O’Reilly, who also works with Dublin’s senior footballers, would not have expected to be dealing with an impact injury so early.

Bowling from the Dublin Road end, Murtagh was getting some early movement off a pitch that was less green than expected, and a credit to Malahide head groundsman Philip Frost and his team.

Boyd Rankin, the 15th man to play Test cricket for two countries, also looked in good early touch and it was the big 6” 8” Warwickshire that made the breakthrough with the last ball of the eighth over when his extra bounce and a little movement saw Azhar Ali get an edge to second slip where Porterfield took the catch.

Rankin, whose last Test appearance was in England’s nightmare Ashes tour in 2013/2014, was mobbed by his team-mates, with celebrations in the stands just as joyous.

Tim Murtagh celebrates as Ireland take their second wicket in Malahide. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

They didn’t have to wait long for a second as Murtagh struck next ball from the Dublin Road end, trapping Imam leg-before for seven on his Test debut with a ball that would have hit his middle stump.

Murtagh got the full treatment from his team-mates and there was almost a third wicket next ball, but Stuart Thompson was wide of the stumps where a direct hit would have seen the end of Haris Sohail, who was well out of his crease backing up.

After the first hour, Pakistan were 22 for two, but they enjoyed a far better second hour as Haris and Asad Shafiq upped the scoring rate, putting on 54 runs as the pitch showed that any help the bowler’s get will be minimal.

Porterfield used all five of his seam bowlers before lunch but it was Paskistan that carried the momentum, going in on 67 for two with Haris on 28 and Shafiq 22.

A thrilling session of two halves: Test cricket has arrived in Ireland.