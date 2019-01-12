Taylor still packing a fierce competitive punch as she targets ‘unification year’
IBF and WBA world lightweight title-holder has her eyes on the WBO and WBC belts
Katie Taylor. “I love the simple life, the boring life. No, the US hasn’t changed me at all. I mean I’m living in a little one-bed apartment in America.” Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Really it has never been much different than it is now. Katie Taylor has always folded a boxing career into life on her own terms. If she can look after the moment, the next one will take care of itself. It almost always has.
She knows the shape of her past and the outline of her future. She doesn’t fuss too much over either.