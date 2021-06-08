Tamara Zidansek continues dream French Open run to make semi-finals

Surprise package from Slovenia overcomes Spain’s Paula Badosa at Roland Garros

Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek celebrates after winning against Spain’s Paula Badosa in the quarter-finals of the French Open at Rolland Garros. Photograph: Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

Surprise package Tamara Zidansek prevailed in a dramatic tussle with Paula Badosa to reach the semi-finals of the French Open.

The Slovenian, who had never previously been beyond the second round at a Grand Slam, was the outsider of the unexpected quarter-final line-up but she held her nerve when it counted to win 7-5 4-6 8-6.

Zidansek looked poised for a more comfortable victory when she led by a set and a break but Badosa fought back and led early in the decider.

The Spaniard was also playing in her first Slam quarter-final but she has won more matches than any other woman on clay this season and went into the tournament as a dark horse.

That pressure was evident for a set and a half, with Badosa struggling to play freely while Zidansek handled the occasion superbly.

The 23-year-old reached the final of a claycourt tournament in Colombia in April so had some form behind her but, at 85 in the rankings, she is certainly one of the more unexpected Slam semi-finalists of recent years.

From a set and 4-2 down, Badosa began to make her power count and a run of six games in a row put her in the ascendancy. But back came Zidansek and a forehand winner gave her victory on her second match point after two hours and 26 minutes.

