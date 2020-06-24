Swimmer Robert Powell handed one-year ban for anti-doping rule violation

Inquiry found international bore ‘no significant fault or negligence’ after clostebol found in system

Irish international swimmer Robert Powell has received a one-year ban for an anti-doping rule violation. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Swim Ireland and Sport Ireland have jointly announced that international swimmer Robert Powell has committed an anti-doping rule violation resulting in a one-year ban.

In an out-of-competition doping control test on the November 28th, 2019, the 20 year-old Powell provided a sample which tested positive for the presence of a prohibited substance, clostebol, which is found in certain skin medication.

Powell, a student at DCU, did not request that his B sample be tested, and has accepted a period of ineligibility of one year commencing on November 28th, 2019.

The Sport Ireland’s inquiry found that Powell, an Athlone native, had been using a cream to treat eczema and had inadvertently used cream from a similar looking tube that contained the banned substance. They found he bore “no significant fault or negligence” and accepted his explanation of how the clostebol entered his system was inadvertent.

“This means that the otherwise applicable period of ineligibility [two years] can be reduced by up to one half, depending on his degree of fault.”

