Swim Ireland considering ‘all options’ after Fina rescind medley relay invite

Swim Ireland are considering “all options” after confirming that world governing body Fina has rescinded the invitation to Ireland’s 4x100m medley relay team to the Tokyo Olympics.

A medley relay squad consisting of Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan broke the Irish record on a number of occasions during the European Championships in Budapest in May, performances that earned them the invite to the Olympics.

But in a brief statement released on Mondsay afternoon, Swim Ireland outlined how the invitation was rescinded, with Fina saying the invitation was issued in error.

It reads: “Swim Ireland can confirm that we received correspondence on Sunday, June 6 from Fina rescinding their invitation for Ireland to compete in the Men’s 4x100m medley relay at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Having received and accepted Fina’s invitation to compete on Saturday, June 5, we are extremely disappointed that Fina have told us that the invitation was issued in error, particularly given the impact on the affected athletes. Our intention is to challenge the decision and we are currently exploring all options in this regard.

“The invitation for Ireland to compete in the Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay is unaffected. The Tokyo Olympic Games will be the first time since 1972 that Ireland has competed in a swimming relay and the first time ever that an Irish male relay team will compete.”