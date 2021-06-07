Swim Ireland considering ‘all options’ after Fina rescind medley relay invite

Swimming’s world governing body say invite was issued in error

The Ireland 4x100 team of Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan in action at the European Aquatics Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest in May. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

The Ireland 4x100 team of Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan in action at the European Aquatics Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest in May. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

 

Swim Ireland are considering “all options” after confirming that world governing body Fina has rescinded the invitation to Ireland’s 4x100m medley relay team to the Tokyo Olympics.

A medley relay squad consisting of Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan broke the Irish record on a number of occasions during the European Championships in Budapest in May, performances that earned them the invite to the Olympics.

But in a brief statement released on Mondsay afternoon, Swim Ireland outlined how the invitation was rescinded, with Fina saying the invitation was issued in error.

It reads: “Swim Ireland can confirm that we received correspondence on Sunday, June 6 from Fina rescinding their invitation for Ireland to compete in the Men’s 4x100m medley relay at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Having received and accepted Fina’s invitation to compete on Saturday, June 5, we are extremely disappointed that Fina have told us that the invitation was issued in error, particularly given the impact on the affected athletes. Our intention is to challenge the decision and we are currently exploring all options in this regard.

“The invitation for Ireland to compete in the Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay is unaffected. The Tokyo Olympic Games will be the first time since 1972 that Ireland has competed in a swimming relay and the first time ever that an Irish male relay team will compete.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.