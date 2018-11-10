Super sub Alcacer secures dramatic Dortmund win against Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund 3 Bayern Munich 2

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund twice came from a goal down to beat champions Bayern Munich with substitute Paco Alcacer’s second-half winner enabling them to move seven points clear of their great rivals at the top of the table.

Robert Lewandowski twice put visitors Bayern ahead only for Dortmund captain Marco Reus to equalise each time before Spaniard Alcacer confirmed his ‘super-sub’ status in the 73rd minute with the decisive goal on the break.

It was Alcacer’s seventh goal in his fourth substitute appearance this season and lifts Dortmund, who remain unbeaten in the league, to 27 points, with Borussia Mönchengladbach second on 24 and Bayern third on 20.

It also piles more pressure on embattled Bayern coach Niko Kovac, with the Bavarians, so accustomed to domestic success having won the last six league titles, now struggling in their pursuit of vibrant Dortmund.