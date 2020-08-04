Stirling and Balbirnie tee off to tee up another famous Ireland win over England

Ireland pick up valuable 10 World Cup qualification points after memorable seven-wicket win

 

Ireland’s Paul Stirling and captain Andy Balbirnie struck superb centuries as the tourists chased down a daunting target of 329 to stun world champions England with a seven-wicket win in the third and final One-Day International at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday.

England, who had already sealed the series, batted first and recovered from early trouble to post 328 all out one ball shy of their 50 overs with captain Eoin Morgan providing another classy century against the country of his birth.

But Ireland never looked intimidated in their chase as Stirling smashed 142 from 128 balls and Balbirnie 113 from 112 to put on a record 214 for the second wicket, and the second highest partnership for Ireland in ODIs as they reached their target with one ball to spare.

The series is the first in the International Cricket Council’s 13-team Super League that serves as the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in India, where the hosts and the leading seven sides will play at the finals.

Adam Collins’s report from Southampton to follow

