Stephen Martin steps down as Olympic Council of Ireland CEO

Stephen Martin is to step down as the chief executive officer of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) following the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next February.

Martin has held the position of CEO since 2006 , following a career as deputy CEO of the British Olympic Association (Team GB). He acted as deputy chef de mission for the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games and chef de mission for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

“I would like to thank OCI staff and the Board members for their support over the past decade,” said Martin. “I have enjoyed working in close collaboration with National Federations, Olympic Organising Committees, the EOC, the IOC, our sponsors and the performance sport’s staff to optimise our athletes planning on their Olympic journey.

“I would particularly like to pay tribute to the athletes for their tremendous contribution to Irish sport. As a former Olympian I recognise the commitment, dedication and sacrifices required. It has been my privilege and honour to work with them and I wish them every success in their sporting careers.”

As an international hockey player Stephen had a distinguished sporting career. He competed for Great Britain in three consecutive Olympic Games winning bronze (1984), and gold (1988) medals. He earned 229 international caps, 135 for Ireland, 94 for Great Britain and captained both teams.

He was questioned during the Rio Olympics in 2016 after then OCI president Pat Hickey was arrested on charges of ticket-touting: according to reports from Rio police, Martin said in testimony, along with former OCI secretary Dermot Henihan, that Hickey was “the big chief of this gang” and “that all the actions were carried out by him.”

Hickey is due to begin trial in Rio later this month.

Hickey’s successor as OCI president Sarah Keane said: “On behalf of the OCI Board I wish to acknowledge Stephen’s hard work and service to the Irish Olympic movement. Stephen’s experience and relationships with national and international sporting bodies were of value to the OCI over the past decade. As Stephen leaves to pursue other interests we wish him the very best for the future.”

While the OCI seeks to recruit a new CEO, OCI Sports Director Martin Burke will be the contact for sports matters.