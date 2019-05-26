Stafanie Taylor helps West Indies to opening T20 win over Ireland

Skipper makes 75 in comfortable 64-run victory in Dublin

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor in action against Ireland during the T20 International at Claremont Road in Sandymount. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

West Indies 139-4 (20 ovs) (S Taylor 75; C Raack 1-16, K Garth 1-19, S MacMahon 1-20), Ireland 75-9 (18.4 ovs) (K Garth 46; A Fletcher 4-14). West Indies won by 64 runs

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor led the visiting side to victory in the first T20 international of the series at Claremont Road in Dublin on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Taylor elected to bat first. Good tight early bowling from Celeste Raack (1-16) and Kim Garth (1-19) restricted the early batting, with Sophie MacMahon (1-20) in her debut T20 international putting in a promising performance.

However, with the visitors on 53 for two in the 11th over, Taylor opened up and smashed 11 fours and one six on her way to 75 from 53 balls. The late hitting allowed the West Indies to finish on 139 for four from their 20 overs.

Ireland skipper Laura Delany’s day ended early when she was struck hard on the ankle when fielding off her own bowling. She was taken to hospital for precautionary scans and was unable to return to complete the game.

In response, tight and quick bowling by the West Indian attack created early inroads into the Irish side, with only vice-captain Kim Garth’s 46 – a personal best T20I score – got to grips with the attack.

Regular wickets fell around Garth, and the Irish side eventually succumbed for 75 for nine from 18.4 overs – with Delany unable to bat.

“It was a bit of a disappointing day,” admitted Garth. We started really well with the ball, which was a big positive for us, but then we fell away a bit.

“T20 is such a dynamic game and for us it about keeping it simple, but we failed to do that at times today and that is where the game got away from us.”

