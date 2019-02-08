St Andrew’s in seventh heaven after dramatic shootout win

St Andrew’s 1 Wesley College 1 (St Andrew’s win shootout 3-2)

St Andrew’s drew some “Pinderella” shootout inspiration as they landed their seventh Leinster Schoolgirls’ Senior Cup title, denying Wesley a first crown since 1998.

It came in heart-stopping fashion, Wesley’s Emma Paul’s attempt crossing the goal-line just a second too late for the eight-second limit as goalkeeper Iseult Cambay’s scrambling heroics proved vital.

For Andrew’s, it completed a remarkable recovery from 2-0 down in the shootout, winning 3-2 with Katie-Jane Marshall scoring twice, including the pivotal one in sudden death.

Her double bore all the hallmarks of her coach Gillian Pinder’s efforts last summer from the Irish women’s World Cup semi-final win over Spain.

In so doing, Pinder created a little piece of history, marking the shortest distance between winning the cup as a player – in 2009 and 2010 – and as a coach.

Asked what know-how did she impart from last summer, Pinder joked she just told them “to close your eyes and hope for the best”.

Earlier, Andrew’s had looked the more forceful side and took the lead when a Gaby Lewis shot squirmed into Martha McCready’s path and she calmly slipped home.

Wesley fought back after half-time, levelling when Rachel Patterson intercepted a loose ball out of defence. She laid on an inviting ball for Irish cycling star Lara Gillespie who brilliantly chipped over the on-rushing Cambay.

The victory sees St Andrew’s qualify for the Kate Russell All-Ireland Championships which they will host in Booterstown.

ST ANDREW’S: I Cambay, K-J Marshall, J Lord, A Orr, G Lewis, A Elliott, J Barrett, N O’Connell, R Diggin, D Aikens, M McCready.

Subs: K Murphy, R Walshe, T King, R O’Leary, J Byrne, E Arrowsmith, S Bulger

WESLEY COLLEGE: H Micklem, I Marcoux, A Dunlop, H McGrane, C Stapleton, E Paul, E McKay, L Gillespie, M Reid, S Breslin, S Wall.

Subs: F Onchonma, A O’Sullivan, E Taylor, A Esmonde, R Patterson, D McCabe, A O’Connor.

Umpires: S Canning, C Metchette.